Lions name Pistons executive Richard Haddad as new CEO

The Detroit Lions named Detroit Pistons executive Richard Haddad as the team's new president and CEO to replace Ron Wood, who is set to retire from the organization.

Haddad is set to join the Lions in September after 14 years at Pistons Sports & Entertainment, where he served as the NBA organization's chief operating officer.

A Michigan native, Haddad was a key member in bringing the WNBA back to Detroit. The WNBA's latest Detroit franchise will make its debut in 2029.

"As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise," Haddad said in a release.

Wood, who announced his retirement in February, served as the franchise's president and CEO for 11 seasons.