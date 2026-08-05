Report: 49ers reach deal with WR KhaDarel Hodge

The San Francisco 49ers addressed their ailing wide receiver position by coming to terms on a contract with KhaDarel Hodge, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The report comes on the heels of the 49ers losing Ricky Pearsall to a season-ending knee injury.

Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, initially sustained the injury in Week 4 last season. He has 67 catches for 928 yards and three touchdowns in 20 career games (13 starts).

Hodge, 31, spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons but was limited to just three catches for 31 yards in 12 games (one start) in 2025. He spent the majority of his time competing on special teams.

He has 67 catches for 1,026 yards and two TDs in 118 career games (10 starts) with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Falcons. Hodge entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.