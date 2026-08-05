Report: Falcons' Jalon Walker sustained torn ACL

Tests confirmed that Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Jalon Walker sustained a torn ACL and likely will miss the upcoming season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The report confirmed initial fears by the Falcons after Walker was carted off the field at training camp on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during a two-minute simulation in a non-padded 11-on-11 practice.

Teammates took a knee and surrounded Walker as he was being treated, bringing a somber end to Tuesday's session.

The loss of the 15th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft is magnified given the team's issues at edge rusher.

James Pearce Jr., who was selected 11 picks after Walker in that draft, was arrested on domestic violence charges in February. The NFL could opt to suspend him if it determines he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Walker, 22, had 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, nine quarterback hits and 36 tackles in 15 games (nine starts) in 2025.