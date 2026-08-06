Broncos coach: WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) out 4-5 days

Denver Broncos offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle is nursing a muscle strain in his leg and will sit out the next few days as a precaution, head coach Sean Payton said Thursday.

Waddle, a wide receiver, did not participate in practice on Thursday and was seen limping while wearing a sleeve on his left leg.

"He has a strain. I think we'll see him back in the next four to five days," Payton said

The Broncos acquired Waddle and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins on March 17 in exchange for first-, third- and fourth-round selections.

Waddle, 27, recorded 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (all starts) last season for the rebuilding Dolphins. He is owed $68.6 million over the next three seasons.

He has 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns in 78 career games (all starts) since being selected by Miami with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.