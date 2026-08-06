Jets coach: Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq to return in 'couple weeks'

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be ready for the regular season as he works his way back from core muscle surgery.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced the news on Sadiq, saying Thursday that he's optimistic Sadiq will be on the practice field later this month.

"We actually got pretty good news the other day," Glenn said. "I'm just crossing my fingers, I'm going to say it's a couple weeks still, but it's not anything that's going to keep him out of the regular season."

Selected 16th overall in 2026 NFL Draft in April, Sadiq underwent surgery in May and missed a sizable portion of the team's offseason program.

Sadiq, 21, played through the injury last season at Oregon, missing one game but still finishing with a team-high eight touchdown catches and 560 receiving yards, which ranked second.

He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time by a tight end (4.39) in NFL Scouting Combine history at February's event.