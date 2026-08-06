North Carolina DC Steve Belichick on medical leave

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is away from the Tar Heels on medical leave and there is no timeframe for his anticipated return.

"Look forward to getting him back as soon as possible," North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said Thursday. "It's a medical situation so I really can't make any further comment on that."

The Tar Heels were 4-8 last season, the first for the Belichicks in Chapel Hill. North Carolina opens the season in Ireland on Aug. 29 against TCU, and already is operating without general manager Michael Lombardi. Lombardi is on leave while the university conducts allegations of misconduct in the college football front office.

With Steve Belichick, who is Bill's son, also away from the team, the Tar Heels are spreading out as a defensive coaching staff to cover the coordinator duties.

"We coach the defense collectively as a staff, and so we'll continue to do that," Bill Belichick said.

Steve Belichick, 39, and his younger brother Brian are assistants for the Tar Heels. Brian Belichick works with defensive backs.