OT Kion Smith inks 1-year deal with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive tackle Kion Smith to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Wide receiver Colton Dowell was waived to create the roster spot for Smith, who spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Smith, 27, originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted in 2021 out of Fayetteville State. He stuck onto the Dolphins' practice squad in 2021 and played nine games in 2023 before playing in 14 more, including his first two starts, in 2025.

Dowell, 27, was signed by San Francisco in January. The seventh-round pick by the Titans in 2023 hasn't played in a game since his rookie season, when he caught one pass for 3 yards in 10 games (one start).