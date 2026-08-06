Packers RB Josh Jacobs (groin) sits out practice

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is not participating in practice Thursday due to a groin injury.

The injury was not deemed to be severe for Jacobs, multiple media outlets reported.

Jacobs dealt with numerous injuries last season, finishing with 929 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts). He also had 36 receptions for 282 yards and a score.

Signed to a four-year, $48 million fre-agent deal in 2024, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2020, 2022, 2024). He also was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs, 28, has rushed for 7,803 yards on 1,840 attempts with 74 touchdowns in 105 career games (104 starts) with the Raiders and Packers. He has 269 catches for 2,072 yards and two scores.