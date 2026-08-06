Raiders sign former Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

Ogunbowale, 32, played the past four seasons with the Houston Texans, mostly on third downs and special teams.

He has rushed for 594 yards and five touchdowns and has 109 catches for 850 yards and two scores in 114 career games (nine starts) with Washington (2017), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-19), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-21) and Texans.

Ogunbowale has accumulated 1,874 all-purpose yards and showed his versatility in Houston's 39-37 win against the Buccaneers in Week 9 in 2023. After Ka'imi Fairbairn was injured, Ogunbowale converted a 29-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

With the Raiders, Ogunbowale will provide depth behind second-year running back Ashton Jeanty. Also on the roster are rookies Roman Hemby and Mike Washington Jr., as well as Dylan Laube.