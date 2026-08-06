Report: Patriots working out veteran G Greg Van Roten

The New England Patriots hosted veteran guard Greg Van Roten for a workout on Thursday, NFL Network reported.

The 36-year-old free agent played every offensive snap for the New York Giants in each of the past two seasons.

Van Roten has only missed one game in the past five seasons and has played both left and right guard during his 11-year NFL career.

He has appeared in 144 games (105 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19), New York Jets (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023) and Giants. He played in the CFL from 2015-16.