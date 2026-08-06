Report: Texans, LB Henry To'oTo'o agree to extension

The Houston Texans and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o are in agreement on a two-year, $16 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Thursday.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2023, To'oTo'o is entering the final season of his four-year, $4.08 million rookie deal.

The extension also includes $1 million in incentives.

To'oTo'o, a California native, has played in 46 games (35 starts) with the Texans.

He has accounted for 261 tackles (18 for loss), six quarterback hits and four sacks. He also has an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Texans begin the season with a key AFC game, hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 13.