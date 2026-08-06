Reports: Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to two-year, $44M extension

Indianapolis Colts workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract extension worth up to $47 million, according to multiple reports on Thursday morning.

The deal is added to the remaining season on Taylor's existing contract and includes $39 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor arrived at training camp ready to practice despite his expiring contract. Taylor said he already informed the team of his desire to be a "Colt for life."

Taylor, 27, is 1,628 rushing yards behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James for the Colts' all-time record. He was drafted 41st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

Taylor, who has 32 total touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards the past two seasons, follows quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce in agreeing to huge contracts in the offseason.

Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million to take over as the No. 1 receiver following Indianapolis' trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones, initially retained with the franchise tag, later agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract.

Jones is recovering from a torn Achilles in his first season with the Colts.