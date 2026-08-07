Colts CB Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for season opener

The NFL announced on Friday that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been suspended for one game and will not play in the season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

The league determined that the former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback violated the league's personal conduct policy.

On January 6, 2026, two days after the 2025 regular season ended, Taylor-Britt submitted a guilty plea for charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid driver's license. The charges stemmed from a pair of 2025 traffic stops, and the four-year veteran spent five days in jail.

Taylor-Britt signed a one-year, $1.402 million deal with the Colts in March. He is expected to back-up projected starters Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.

In four seasons with Cincinnati, the former Nebraska Cornhusker has started 40 of the 47 games he's played in. He excelled in 2023 and 2024, starting 29 games and recording all seven of his career interceptions. Taylor-Britt had a pick-six in each of those campaigns.

For his career, Taylor-Britt also has 203 tackles, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Taylor-Britt is allowed to practice and compete in the Colts' preseason games but is not permitted to be around the team the week of the first regular-season game.