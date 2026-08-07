OL Cole Hutson returns to Texas after NFL tryouts

After attempting to land an NFL contract, versatile offensive lineman Cole Hutson is rejoining Texas on a newly gained fifth year of eligibility.

The university announced on Friday that the 6-foot-5, 308-pound Hutson is back in Austin for the 2026 season.

Hutson, who has played in 48 games with 23 starts at multiple positions for Texas, entered the 2026 NFL Draft after exhausting his eligibility last fall.

Hutson was not selected in the April draft and spent time in minicamps this offseason with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, without getting a professional contract.

This summer, he sued the NCAA seeking an additional season of eligibility under the NCAA's "5-for-5 plan" that gives student-athletes five years of eligibility when they enter college. Last week in federal court in Denver, a U.S. District Court judge granted Hutson and others in his shoes the right to play another year in college.

Hutson has started at guard, center and tackle for the Longhorns, who kick off the season on Sept. 5 at home against Texas State.