Panthers rally past Cards at gun in Hall of Fame Game

Haynes King scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired, lifting the Carolina Panthers to a 33-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio.

The dash, completed with a dive over the goal line, capped a 13-play, 65-yard drive.

Arizona took the lead with 1:55 remaining when Kedon Slovis connected with Bryson Green for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

King completed 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and he added three carries for 39 yards. He was the second quarterback used by the Panthers (1-0), who gave Kenny Pickett the start while No. 1 QB Bryce Young took the night off.

Pickett finished 8 of 11 for 62 yards.

The Cardinals (0-1) sat out their top two quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Carson Beck wound up 15 of 19 for 188 yards and a touchdown, and Slovis finished 9-for-10 for 106 yards and the one score.

Arizona receiver Jalen Brooks made three catches for 99 yards.