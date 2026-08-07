Report: New Orleans native Deion Jones to sign with Saints

Linebacker Deion Jones will complete his tour of playing for each NFC South team by signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the deal with Jones, who is from New Orleans and attended LSU.

Jones, 31, played his first six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and topped 100 tackles in five of them, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

Jones had 29 tackles in 17 games last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has totaled 761 tackles, 12 sacks and 13 interceptions -- including five returned for touchdowns -- in 128 career games with the Falcons (2016-21), Cleveland Browns (2022), Carolina Panthers (2023) and Buccaneers (2024-25). He was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.