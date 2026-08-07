Texans activate WR Jaylin Noel from non-football injury list

The Houston Texans reinstated second-year wide receiver and return man Jaylin Noel from the non-football injury list on Friday.

Noel, 23, caught 26 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (three starts) last season after being picked in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"It's great seeing 'J-Noel' back out on the field," head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Friday. "He's been working hard at it all offseason. It's good to have him back out playing football with us."

Noel had been sidelined due to a right pinkie injury that he sustained while working out before training camp.

As a rookie, Noel also returned 31 punts for 335 yards (10.8 average) and 29 kicks for 799 yards (27.6 average). He finished with 1,438 all-purpose yards, good for 22nd in the NFL.