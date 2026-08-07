Titans guard Peter Skoronski joins NFL's $100M club

The Tennessee Titans signed guard Peter Skoronski to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, making the 2023 first-round pick the NFL's highest-paid player at his position.

"This is a tremendous blessing. It's a reflection of the work, sacrifice and support that has helped me get to this point, and I don't take any of it for granted," Skoronski said in a statement Friday. "Thank you to (owner) Ms. Amy (Strunk), (general manager) Mike Borgonzi and (head) coach (Robert) Saleh for believing in me. From the moment I got here, this is where I wanted to be. I love this organization, I love this city, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue representing this franchise. I appreciate the faith they've shown in me, and now it's my job to earn it every day. I'm excited for what's ahead, but more than anything, I'm ready to get back to work."

The deal includes $88 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Dallas' Tyler Smith held the previous record for average annual salary. He signed an extension with the Cowboys worth $96 million ($81.2 million guaranteed) over four years last September.

"He has the work ethic to match his talent and a perpetual desire to win that we want permeating throughout our building. We're excited to enter the season knowing he and his family will remain Titans for years to come," Borgonzi said Friday.

Skoronski, 25, has started 47 consecutive games for the Titans and started in all 48 games he's appeared in since the opener of the 2023 season. He was the 11th overall pick in 2023 and moved to guard after being named unanimous All-American as a left tackle for the Wildcats.

Pro Football Focus rated Skoronski as the sixth-best guard (out of 81 qualified) in the NFL in 2025. He earned a 84.5% pass-blocking grade (second amongst guards), a pass block win rate of 96% (fourth) and a 73.2 grade in run blocking (13th).

PFF ranked the Tennessee offensive line at No. 11 in the NFL entering the final week of the season. However, the 3-14 Titans allowed 56 sacks, the sixth-most in the league in 2025.