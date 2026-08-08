Bears WR Luther Burden limps off field with leg injury

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden limped off the field with an apparent leg injury following an awkward landing making a contested catch in Saturday's training camp practice.

Trainer Andre Tucker escorted Burden as he walked gingerly away from the field and into Halas Hall.

A second-round pick (39th overall) in 2025, Burden has been the talk of camp on the offensive side of the ball with head coach Ben Johnson comparing him potential impact to that of Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Johnson said after minicamp he would be "buying Luther Burden stock right now."

Burden is expected to take on a big role in the offense following the offseason trade of DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson said the difference he sees in Burden is athleticism and speed translating to the field, a reflection of his confidence and comfort with quarterback Caleb Williams.

"You knew he had it in him -- he's a 4.4 guy -- and yet those time speeds don't always translate to real speed, football speed, the game tape," Johnson said. "I think we're starting to see that now. He's not thinking as much. He knows what we're trying to do. So, you kind of see that with a number of these guys as I alluded to before that have been here for a little bit of time now -- the game's slowing for them and it allows their abilities to come out."

Burden was attempting to make a contested catch on a go route when he landed mid-stride with the majority of his weight on his extended leg as the pass fell incomplete.

He caught 53 passes for 718 yards and two touchdowns (including two playoff games) as a rookie.