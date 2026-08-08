Commanders bulk up offensive line with three additions

The Washington Commanders made three additions to their offensive line Saturday, announcing the signings of center Daniel Brunskill, tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Max Scharping.

The Commanders also released wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and guard Timothy McKay, while defensive tackle D.J. Davidson was placed on the reserve/retired list.

Brunskill, 32, played in 16 games (five starts) for the Miami Dolphins last season, his seventh in the NFL. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers (2019-22) before joining the Tennessee Titans (2023-24).

Petit-Frere, 26, did not play last season after he was waived by the Titans in April of last year and the 49ers in June. He played his first three seasons with the Titans (2022-24), appearing in 34 games (28 starts).

Scharping, 29, has played six NFL seasons, spending time with the Houston Texans (2019-21), Cincinnati Bengals (2022-23) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024), while appearing in 81 games (33 starts). He did not play last season because of a torn ACL.