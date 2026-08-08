Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Probably' my last season

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters on Saturday that the 2026 season probably will be his last.

"As you get older, things change in your life, priorities. Your children get older, parents get older. Just puts things into perspective," Johnson told reporters.

"Looking like, man, this is potentially going to be, probably, my last year, just because I am getting to that point of those priorities away from football are starting to merge. Not that I don't enjoy -- I love everything about this game and preparing for it.

"That's kinda where I'm at in my career. Just looking forward to this year, playing the best I can and stay healthy. That's about it."

As to why Johnson felt it was important to go public with his feelings, he said, "To put my mind at ease."

Johnson, who turned 36 in May, returned to the team on Friday after missing four practices due to an excused personal matter.

The two-time first-team All-Pro reportedly was mulling retirement following a 2025 campaign that saw him sit out the final seven games of the regular season and the team's NFC wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a Lisfranc injury.

Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He has started 168 regular-season games and 15 playoff contests since Philadelphia drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.