Ravens WR Zay Flowers day-to-day with quad contusion

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is considered day-to-day after sustaining a left quad contusion during Saturday's practice, head coach Jesse Minter announced.

The injury comes four days after Flowers signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $108 million guaranteed.

At $35 million per season, Flowers is tied with Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson at No. 4 for the highest-paid wide receivers in the league per average annual value. Seattle Seahawks standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million), Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million) and Atlanta Falcons stud Drake London ($35.26 million) are the only players at the position with a higher AAV.

The two-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver will play the 2026 season on the final year of his four-year, $14 million rookie contract.

HE limped off the field Saturday after colliding with safety Jaylinn Hawkins during a 7-on-7 drill.

Flowers, 25, was the No. 22 overall pick out of Boston College in 2023.

In three seasons and 50 games (48 starts), he has 237 catches for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards in 2024 and '25 and was selected to the Pro Bowl both seasons.

His 1,211 receiving yards in 2025 are a franchise record for a wide receiver. He already ranks in the top five in Ravens history in both receptions and receiving yards.