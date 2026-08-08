Reports: Jaguars sign OT Geron Christian (NFL)

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Geron Christian (74) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NFL

Reports: Jaguars sign OT Geron Christian

By Field Level Media

Aug 8, 20261:11 pm

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive tackle Geron Christian and the veteran of seven NFL seasons participated in practice Saturday, multiple media outlets reported.

Christian, 29, has 63 games of experience, spending time with the Washington Commanders (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021, 2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), Cleveland Browns (2023, 2024) and Los Angeles Rams (2024).

In 2025, the Louisville product spent time on the practice squads of both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos but did not see any game action.

Christian started a career-high nine games for the Browns in 2023, logging 604 offensive snaps.

--Field Level Media

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