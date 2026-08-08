Reports: Jaguars sign OT Geron Christian

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive tackle Geron Christian and the veteran of seven NFL seasons participated in practice Saturday, multiple media outlets reported.

Christian, 29, has 63 games of experience, spending time with the Washington Commanders (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021, 2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), Cleveland Browns (2023, 2024) and Los Angeles Rams (2024).

In 2025, the Louisville product spent time on the practice squads of both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos but did not see any game action.

Christian started a career-high nine games for the Browns in 2023, logging 604 offensive snaps.