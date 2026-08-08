Roger Craig reveals dementia diagnosis at Hall of Fame ceremony

Like he did so many times in his 11-year professional football Hall of Fame career, Roger Craig delivered the goods at Saturday's induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Craig, 66, who waited 28 years before getting the call, waited until the end of his nine-minute recorded speech to reveal the heartbreaking news that he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia.

But the three-time San Francisco 49er Super Bowl champion running back chose to focus on the gifts that his beloved game bestowed upon him and his family and use Saturday's platform to reach out to successive generations of players to seek medical care when "something doesn't feel right."

"My doctors believe it may be related, at least in part, to the concussions I experienced during my career," Craig said. "The changes were gradual. At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed it, too, and ultimately led us to seek answers from my doctor."

"Two things can be true: Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn't feel right.

"I want people to know this diagnosis doesn't define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it's worth it. Football gave me everything."

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of vascular dementia include: "confusion; trouble finding the right words; difficulty paying attention; trouble organizing thoughts or actions; difficulty planning and following through with plans; slowed thinking; uncertainty about what to do next; and memory issues."

Craig was named the NFL Player of the Year in 1988, while at the height of his powers in San Francisco. He spent eight seasons (1983-90) in the city by the bay, one campaign (1991) with the Los Angeles Raiders and two (1992-93) with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 1993 season.

"You spend your whole life trying to prove you belong, and then one day, you're told you're one of the all-time greats," Craig said. "Man, it's overwhelming. I think about that kid from Davenport who loved football. I think about the journey more than anything -- the early mornings, the doubts, the sacrifices. It all led here."

Craig sat on the stage as his message of hope aired on the video screen. He was presented by former teammate Jamie Williams and received a standing ovation from the crowd and warm embraces from many of the Hall of Famers present.

Craig earned entrance via the seniors' category and was inducted along with quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly and placekicker Adam Vinatieri.