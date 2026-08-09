Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater to 'step away' from Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will step away from the team, head coach Dan Campbell announced Sunday, prompting the team to scramble to secure a backup behind starter Jared Goff.

Bridgewater, 33, had been in camp and set for his return to the Lions after serving as the team's backup during the 2023 season. He announced his retirement at the end of that campaign, but returned to the Lions again in December of 2024.

"Teddy Bridgewater, he is going to step away," Campbell said Sunday. "I have known Teddy a long time and, man, the human being is unbelievable, certainly the player. Everything he's about, the type of teammate he is, the way he prepares ... and had a huge heart. He's going to be missed."

Over 11 seasons, Bridgewater completed 66.3% of his passes for 15,182 yards and 75 touchdowns with 47 interceptions in 83 games (65 starts). He made 28 of those starts for the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17) and also played for the New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022), Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025).

Campbell was asked if Bridgewater is headed for retirement.

"I think only he can truly answer that, but I feel like this is where it's at for sure right now," Campbell said. "This is where it needs to be, where he felt and his biggest worry was letting us down. That's the type of guy he is."

The Lions currently have rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer in camp after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. Campbell expects to add a veteran quarterback in the coming days.