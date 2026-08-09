Kyle Shanahan on track to coach 49ers' preseason debut

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects to be on the field Thursday when the 49ers open their preseason against the Tennessee Titans.

His role with the 49ers has been limited in training camp so far. He has been recovering from a concussion and other injuries suffered in a July 14 car crash.

The accident occurred in Palo Alto, Calif. Shanahan, who was driving a Tesla on autopilot, said earlier this week he was at fault. The driver of the other car was not injured.

His chat with reporters at an unscheduled news conference on Saturday was his first of the summer. He said he decided to talk because he "just felt like doing it."

That's a good sign for Shanahan, who still wears a cast on his broken left hand. He also suffered broken ribs, and a large cut on his face required multiple stitches.

"I can't tell you guys how close it is. I'm getting there. And I will be there," Shanahan said about the game against the Titans.

Shanahan spoke to the team on Aug. 1.

"The team meeting was a big step for me," Shanahan said. "As far as the important stuff, I feel like it's 100 percent."

Shanahan, 46, will begin his 10th season as head coach in San Francisco. He owns an 82-67 record in the regular season. He has a 9-5 postseason record and has guided the 49ers to a pair of Super Bowl appearances -- losing to the Kansas City Chiefs both times (2020, 2024).

The 49ers begin the season with an NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.