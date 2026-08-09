Panthers sign QB Kyle Trask while Haynes King (hamstring) heals

The Carolina Panthers signed quarterback Kyle Trask on Sunday after rookie quarterback Haynes King suffered a hamstring injury in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Trask, 28, has not appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 29, 2024, when he came off the bench for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out a 48-14 victory over the Panthers. He spent last season on the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons.

In four seasons with the Buccaneers, Trask, 28, played in seven games and completed 4 of 11 passes for 28 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

King, an undrafted free-agent signee from Georgia Tech, made a big impression Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals in his professional debut.

King took over for starter Kenny Pickett in the first half and completed 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He drove the Panthers 65 yards on the game's final drive, which he capped by scrambling and diving across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired for a 33-30 win.

The Panthers say King, 25, will be "week-to-week" as he rehabilitates the injury.

In addition to signing Trask, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in 2021, the Panthers waived injured wide receiver Malick Meiga with an injury designation and linebacker Nick Hampton.

The addition of Trask gives the Panthers three quarterbacks vying to back up presumed starter Bryce Young.