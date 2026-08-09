Patriots to replace recently installed turf field before exhibition opener

Another new turf field is being installed at Gillette Stadium in time for the New England Patriots' preseason opener, set for Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The stadium in Foxborough, Mass., had a natural grass surface installed for recent FIFA World Cup matches hosted there, as was required under FIFA specifications. After France defeated Morocco in a World Cup quarterfinal match on July 9, the grass was removed and a new turf field put down.

That surface complied with standards for both NFL and MLS play, as the New England Revolution also call Gillette Stadium home.

However, Boston.com reported that the surface did not meet the NFL's "laboratory testing protocols," which apply in special complex circumstances, including those present at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution played a home game Saturday night, with the turf change expected to begin soon after to assure the field would be ready for the Patriots and Colts. Officials say the new turf will replicate the surface the Patriots and Revolution played on prior to the World Cup.