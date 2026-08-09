Saints OL Dillon Radunz ruled out for season with knee injury

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was ruled out for the season on Sunday after he tore his ACL in practice.

Radunz, who was entering his second season with the Saints and sixth in the NFL, was injured during a training camp practice Saturday.

The 28-year-old started 10 of the 15 games he played in last season and has appeared in 69 games (41 starts) for the Tennessee Titans (2021-24) and Saints. He was a second-round draft pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State in 2021.

Radunz was expected to provide depth for the Saints this season at both guard and tackle.