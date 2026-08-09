Top QB prospect Christopher Vargas commits to Ohio State

Ohio State got a commitment Saturday from five-star prospect Christopher Vargas, ranked among the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2028.

Vargas, entering his junior season at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Mass., selected the Buckeyes over Michigan, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Boston College, Miami, Texas A&M, Southern California, Washington and other programs which have shown interest. He cannot sign with a school earlier than December 2027.

"Just the coaching staff and the place they're at, the culture, they have everything that is great for me and the right fit for me," Vargas, who announced his commitment on social media, told Rivals.com. "I think Ohio State is the place that can develop me the best."

Buckeye Nation!!! I'm home https://t.co/c04DsPYOku — Christopher Vargas 2028 QB (@chris_vargas2) August 8, 2026

Vargas, listed at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 195 pounds, is a five-star prospect, the No. 6 player in the Class of 2028, the No. 1 quarterback and the top player in Massachusetts, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the No. 4 player, No. 2 QB and a four-star prospect in 247Sports' own rankings of the Class of 2028, while ESPN has Vargas at No. 14 overall and No. 1 pocket passer in the Class of 2028.

Vargas passed for 1,857 yards and 24 touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury in 2025, after throwing for 1,311 yards and 17 TDs as a freshman.

Ohio State received a commitment in July from the Class of 2028 from wide receiver Jett Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. Jett's older brother, also named Marvin, starred as a receiver at Ohio State and was a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

Jett Harrison is a rising junior at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. The 247Sports composite lists him as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 4 player overall in the 2028 class.