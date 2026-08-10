Cardinals adding WR Larry Fitzgerald to Ring of Honor

The honors keep coming for recently enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they will retire his No. 11 jersey and induct him into the team's Ring of Honor on Oct. 25.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor," owner Michael Bidwill said.

Fitzgerald, 42, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday with the Class of 2026 in Canton, Ohio.

In 263 games with the Cardinals from 2004-20, Fitzgerald caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.

All of those numbers are franchise records, but Bidwill said the 11-time Pro Bowl selection's impact went beyond statistics.

"The thing I remember most about his presence here is not just how he practiced on the practice field but the way he took his profession so seriously. He is a pro's pro," Bidwill said. "His presence, both setting the tone but also welcoming people and in the locker room being a little bit of a jokester and wanting to engage everyone around him. He contributed so much to this organization and so much to this community.

"He means so much to all of us."