Chargers add OLB Andre Carter to training camp roster

The Los Angeles Chargers signed outside linebacker Andre Carter on Monday while waiving wide receiver Mante' Morrow to create a roster spot.

An undrafted free agent out of Army, Carter, 26, played 12 games as a rookie for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, recording two tackles. He played three games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, making one tackle.

Carter was waived by Las Vegas last August and spent time across the on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins last season. He signed a futures contract with the Washington Commanders in January but was released on July 29.

Morrow, 24, was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Upper Iowa University.