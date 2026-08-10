Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy returns to camp after wife's shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned to practice on Monday, two weeks after he left the team in the aftermath of his wife, Mia, being shot in the family's home in Virginia.

"It's great to be back," Bieniemy said to the fans in attendance as he walked onto the field.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that Mia Bieniemy was "improving by the day" in her recovery.

Elijah Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of Eric and Mia Bieniemy, was arrested one day after the July 26 shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told media members last week that even while caring for his wife, the offensive coordinator stayed engaged with the Chiefs from afar. He was watching livestreams of Chiefs practices and once even called Veach during a practice, making him give the phone to Reid so he could pass along instructions he wanted to share with a rookie.

Bieniemy, who contributed to a pair of Super Bowl championships as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018-22, returned to Kansas City this offseason. In the interim, he had stints with the Washington Commanders (offensive coordinator), UCLA (offensive coordinator) and Chicago Bears (running backs coach) while Matt Nagy was Kansas City's offensive coordinator.