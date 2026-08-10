Commanders stay positive as LT Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery

The Washington Commanders hope star left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be able to return this season after he undergoes surgery to repair a torn triceps.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the team will have a clear indication of Tunsil's recovery timeline once the surgery is completed.

"It's always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT," Quinn said Monday. "Not only is he an unbelievable player, but he is an absolutely fantastic teammate. He'll be missed, and we certainly can't wait to get him back."

The typical recovery time for the injury ranges from four to seven months.

Brandon Coleman will serve as Washington's starting left tackle in the absence of Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Quinn announced that the Commanders do not intend to look elsewhere to address the position.

Multiple media outlets reported Tunsil appeared to suffer the injury on Saturday following a 1-on-1 rep with Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Tunsil walked to the medical tent with trainers before ultimately heading to the team's training complex.

Regarded as one of the Commanders' most important players and considered one of the league's top tackles, Tunsil signed a two-year extension in March with $61.5 million in total guarantees. His contract average of $30 million per season is the first for an offensive lineman.

Acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans in March 2025, Tunsil started all 14 games in which he appeared last season with Washington and all 139 regular-season and seven playoff games in which he's played in his career.

Tunsil, 32, was a first-round choice (13th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 but fully blossomed after being traded to the Texans ahead of the 2019 season. In six seasons with the Texans, the only year Tunsil wasn't named to the Pro Bowl was 2021, when thumb surgery cut his season short after five games.

Coleman, 25, has started 17 of the 28 games in which he has appeared since being selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"(Coleman) has played a lot of winning football at left tackle here, and we know he's ready for it," Quinn said. "He's put in an excellent offseason, and the team's very confident in him."