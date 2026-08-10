Disney, Comcast reach deal, lifting NFL Network blackout

Comcast, the nation's second-largest cable television provider under the brand Xfinity, has reached an agreement with Disney to lift the current blackout and resume airing the NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its roughly 11 million subscribers in time for the 2026 season.

Disney owns 72% of ESPN, which took over NFL Media assets earlier this year. Shortly after the takeover, the contract with Comcast expired and the two parties could not reach an immediate deal.

Xfinity TV subscribers have been in the dark since the end of April.

Financial terms of the agreement were not announced. Disney was believed to have demanded higher fees and additional live game broadcasts, but it is unclear whether Comcast agreed to any of those demands.

The NFL Network was launched in 2003 and, as of June 2023, was available in 51.5 million homes across the United States.

NFL RedZone, hosted by Scott Hanson, was launched in September 2009.