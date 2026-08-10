Dolphins acquire Patriots 2024 third-rounder Caedan Wallace

Patriots 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace was headed for waivers on Monday before New England was able to swing a trade with the Dolphins.

In exchange for Wallace and a 2029 seventh-round pick, the Patriots are set to receive a 2028 sixth-round selection, according to announcements by both teams.

Wallace (6-5, 314) can play guard or tackle.

Miami has a young line in front of new quarterback Malik Willis.

Left tackle Patrick Paul was drafted 13 spots ahead of Wallace in 2024. Miami used the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 draft on Kadyn Proctor and selected Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round in 2025.

Wallace and quarterback Drake Maye are the only members of New England's 2024 draft class who made it to a second season with the Patriots. But Wallace played only four games in 2025 and has only two career starts. He appeared in just 10 games since being selected No. 68 overall out of Penn State.