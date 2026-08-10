From No. 4 pick to No. 3 QB, Anthony Richardson's future in doubt with Colts

Anthony Richardson might be in his final days with the Indianapolis Colts based on a reading of the tea leaves during training camp, where the one-time fourth overall pick is running as the third-string quarterback behind Riley Leonard and Daniel Jones.

Richardson was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft but scattershot accuracy and durability muted his appeal as a starter and diminished the value of his freakish natural athleticism.

Richardson, 24, said he's willing to help the team in any way he can, even calling the work with the third-team offense and deep reserves on the line a positive.

Only a year ago, Richardson began training camp competing for the starting job with Daniel Jones, but that duel proved to be a no-contest. An eye injury during the season led to Richardson missing most of the second half of the season, and when Jones went down with a torn Achilles in November, the Colts used Leonard in reserve before coaxing Philip Rivers out of retirement to start.

Richardson threw two passes and played in only two games in 2025. In 17 total NFL games, he has a completion percentage of 50.6 with 11 TD passes, 13 interceptions and 10 rushing touchdowns.

In the offseason, the Colts doubled down on their commitment to Jones. They used the franchise tag to prevent him from leaving in free agency and then worked out a two-year deal that prompted Richardson to ask general manager Chris Ballard for a trade.

As of now, Richardson hasn't heard where trade talks might stand.

"I haven't really talked to my agent about that recently, I haven't really talked to anyone about that recently, so I'm not necessarily sure what's going on with that," Richardson said. "I haven't talked to Ballard or anybody about that recently. I'm not necessarily sure what's going on. But I'm just here right now, trying to make sure I can stamp my foot on this team and be the best version of myself I can be for the team."