Lions expect RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) to be ready for opener

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco is dealing with a sprained MCL but is expected to be ready for Week 1, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday.

Pacheco, 27, missed his third consecutive practice session on Sunday. It was not immediately clear when he sustained the injury, or to which knee.

Also on Monday, Campbell announced center Cade Mays sustained a "significant" wrist injury and will be sidelined indefinitely.

"One of those freak things," Campbell said of the injury to Mays, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract this offseason.

Pacheco, who signed a one-year, $1.81 million deal in March to back up Jahmyr Gibbs, played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and won two Super Bowls.

"We feel pretty good about him being ready to go, especially when the season gets here," Campbell told reporters at training camp.

Pacheco rushed for 462 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 101 yards and a score in 13 games (12 starts) last season for the Chiefs, who picked him in the seventh round (251st overall) in 2022.

Pacheco has accumulated 3,091 yards from scrimmage (2,537 rushing and 554 receiving) with 17 touchdowns in 51 games (42 starts). He has rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 10 postseason starts, including victories in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.

Mays, 27, made 14 appearances (12 starts) for the Carolina Panthers last season.

He has appeared in 52 games (27 starts) since being selected by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.