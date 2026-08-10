NFL to allow head coaches to tap staff member for challenges

Head coaches will no longer be the only people who can throw the red challenge flag during an NFL game.

The league on Monday published an update to the rulebook concerning who can initiate instant replay reviews, revealing that head coaches can now designate one specific member of their staff to do so on their behalf.

"The Head Coach or head coach's pregame challenge designee can initiate a challenge by throwing a red flag onto the field of play before the next legal snap or kick," Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1 of the 2026 NFL rulebook reads.

If a head coach designates a staff member to handle initiating challenges before the game, then that decision must last for the entirety of the game -- rather than there being two people on staff who can toss the red flag.

According to reports, this update was not announced at the league's annual meeting, but not all rulebook changes require a vote from the team owners.