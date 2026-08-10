Niners sign OL Doug Kramer Jr. to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. to a one-year deal on Monday and released offensive lineman Nick Zakelj to clear a spot on the roster.

Kramer, 28, has played all 18 of his career games (no starts) with the Chicago Bears, including 16 in 2024. He was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round in 2022 out of Illinois.

Waived for the second time by the Bears last August, Kramer spent two weeks on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad before he was released in December.

Zakelj, 27, has spent his entire NFL career with San Francisco, which drafted him in the sixth round in 2022. He was selected 20 picks before Kramer came off the board.

Zakelj appeared in 29 games (two starts) over the last four seasons, with both of those starts and 17 of the games coming in the 2024 season. He signed a one-year extension with the team in February.