Patriots sign TE Hunter Henry to 2-year, $16M extension

The New England Patriots announced a contract extension with veteran tight end Hunter Henry on Monday.

Terms were not disclosed. ESPN reported it was a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million with incentives and includes a $4.2 million signing bonus and $14.5 million in guaranteed money.

"Hunt's here to stay," the Patriots posted on X along with a photo of Henry signing a contract.

Henry, 31, caught 60 passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 starts last season. He added nine receptions for 112 yards and a score as New England reached Super Bowl LX.

Henry has hauled in at least 40 passes in each of his five seasons with the Patriots, the second-longest streak in club history by a tight end behind Ben Coates' six-year run from 1993-98.

A second-round draft pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, Henry has 455 catches for 5,295 yards and 47 TDs in 136 career games (116 starts) with the Chargers (2016-20) and Pats.