RB Ismail Mahdi, LB Max Harris rejoin Arizona for fifth year of eligibility

Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris are back with the Wildcats after earning an extra year of eligibility, the school announced Monday.

The two 2025 honorable mention All-Big 12 players secured eligibility for this season when U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney of Colorado recently ruled that the NCAA's new five-in-five rule allows some Class of 2022 athletes to compete this year.

Mahdi and Harris are part of the group granted the extra season. Both had played just four college seasons.

The NCAA has declared it intends to appeal the ruling.

Mahdi rushed for a team-best 859 yards last season in his first campaign at Arizona. He scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) and caught 17 passes for 119 yards.

He began his career at FCS program Houston Christian in 2022. He then rushed for 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons at Texas State before transferring to Arizona.

Harris was third on the Wildcats with 78 tackles and notched 3.5 sacks last season in his first campaign with Arizona.

He previously played one season apiece at FCS Incarnate Word (2022), Louisiana-Monroe (career-high 79 tackles in 2023) and Texas State (2024).