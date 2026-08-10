Report: Bears WR Luther Burden III (groin) to miss preseason

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is expected to miss the preseason with a groin injury, ESPN reported on Monday.

Burden sustained the injury during Saturday's practice at training camp when he landed awkwardly after making a contested catch. He got tangled up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during one-on-one red-zone drills.

The Bears believe the second-year wideout will be ready for the regular season opener against the host Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13, per ESPN.

A second-round pick (39th overall) in 2025, Burden has been the talk of training camp on the offensive side of the ball with head coach Ben Johnson comparing his potential impact to that of Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Johnson said after minicamp he would be "buying Luther Burden stock right now."

Burden is expected to take on a big role in the offense following the offseason trade of DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Burden caught 53 passes for 718 yards and two touchdowns in 17 total games (including two playoff games) as a rookie.