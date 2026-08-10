Report: Falcons signing veteran DE Cameron Sample

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran defensive end Cameron Sample, CBS Sports reported on Monday.

A fourth-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2021, Sample has seven sacks and 26 quarterback hits in 61 career games.

The move comes with Atlanta anticipating a lengthy suspension for edge rusher James Pearce Jr., according to The Athletic.

The Falcons also lost pass rusher Jalon Walker to a season-ending torn ACL last week in training camp.

Sample, 26, had two sacks, 17 tackles and one forced fumble in 14 games (two starts) with the Bengals last season.

Sample signed with the San Francisco 49ers in April but was released last week.

Pearce, 22, could be suspended "at least eight games" under the NFL's personal conduct policy following his February arrest in a domestic dispute, The Athletic reported.