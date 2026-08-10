Reports: DT Quinnen Williams inks $105.9M extension with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has signed a three-year contract extension that will make him the second-highest paid at his position, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Williams, who came to Dallas in a trade deadline deal with the New York Jets last season, will earn $105.9 million over the length of the extension (through 2030). Reports said the deal includes $101 million guaranteed, $63.55 million guaranteed at signing and a $31.85 million signing bonus.

The 28-year old's $35.3 million annual average is second to Philadelphia's Jalen Carter, who just signed a four-year extension worth $38 million per year.

The Jets received defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection for Williams. After trading back six slots with Detroit, New York selected Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds at No. 50 in the April draft.

After the trade, Williams amassed 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in seven games played for the Cowboys.

From a team perspective, Dallas reduced its rushing yards allowed per game from 143 before Williams' arrival to 99.1 in the seven games he played.

The Jets took the Alabama product third overall in the 2019 draft. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 when he exploded for a dozen sacks.

The four-time Pro Bowler (2022-25) has played in 105 games in seven seasons, recording 343 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 41.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.