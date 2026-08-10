SMU QB Kevin Jennings (finger) limited in practice but good for Week 1

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings will be limited for the next few weeks after severely jamming a finger on his throwing hand, head coach Rhett Lashlee told reporters on Monday.

The injury, which was caused by a door as Jennings was entering a room and someone else was leaving early in fall camp, isn't expected to cause the veteran to miss any regular-season action.

"Kevin, the last few days, has been limited," Lashlee said. "Just to give an update: so, everything's fine. ... There's no issues, it's just a really bad jam. But we're just gonna take a week, maybe two.

"He's gonna be fine by Game 1 and have plenty of time to prepare."

Jennings, who saw the school launch a Heisman campaign for him ahead of the 2026 season, tallied career highs of 3,641 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes last season while also being intercepted a career-worst 13 times. He's thrown for 7,709 yards, 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions over four seasons for the Mustangs, also rushing for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Getting Jennings back in time for the start of the regular season will be critical for SMU, which travels to face Florida State in Week 1 on Sept. 7.