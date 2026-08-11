CBS to host NFL media day without Tony Romo

With the future of Tony Romo unsettled at CBS, the network will hold its NFL Media Day on Tuesday without its lead game analyst present.

Romo is on leave from CBS due to the aftermath of his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A 45-minute bodycam video released by authorities showed Romo telling police he had not been drinking, but they found an open bottle of alcohol in his car, and that was enough for CBS to take him off the air, at least temporarily.

Network officials undoubtedly will face questions about Romo's future on the No. 1 CBS broadcast team at the meeting in New York. CBS has elevated former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to work aside Jim Nantz in Romo's place. Tracy Wolfson again will be the sideline reporter for the Nantz crew.

Watt, 37, was the No. 2 analyst for CBS last season, teaming with veteran play-by-play caller Ian Eagle.

Romo, 46, is due in court on Sept. 21, and he likely would not return to the network before then, if he is retained.

Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was hired by CBS in 2017. He re-signed with the network on a 10-year, $180 million deal that has four years and $72 million remaining.