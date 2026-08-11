Colts GM: WR Alec Pierce (ankle) on target for Week 1

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has not been activated from the physically unable to perform list but his recovery from offseason foot surgery is on track, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

Ahead of joint workouts with the Patriots in advance of the preseason opener Thursday night in Foxboro, Ballard also clarified the nature of Pierce's March surgical procedure and denied that a second platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to aid recovery was needed before training camp.

The Colts were satisfied enough with Pierce's recovery timetable to sign him to a four-year, $114 million contract and traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He had 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He has averaged 18.7 yards per catch in four seasons since being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Pierce traveled with the team to New England and worked in the rehab group, doing conditioning and individual drills during the joint practice.

Ballard said Pierce had the PRP injection in January due to lingering soreness in the heel and ankle but still required surgery in March. No second procedure or injection was required, contrary to published reports, according to Ballard.

Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne wouldn't address whether he was satisfied with the depth chart at the position as Josh Downs (groin) and Pierce work their way back to the field.

"We know what he means to our (WR) room. I just want him whenever he's 100%," Wayne said. "I don't want him at 80, I don't want him at 85."

The Colts added D.J. Montgomery to the roster Monday for his third stint with the team.