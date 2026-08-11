Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. to start, play first half at Patriots

Anthony Richardson Sr. was named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' preseason opener Thursday night at New England.

Richardson, who is splitting second-team reps with Riley Leonard, has also practiced some with the third team during training camp. He requested a trade in the offseason, when the Colts made a stronger financial commitment to incumbent starting QB Daniel Jones.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday following joint practices with the Patriots that Richardson would play the entire first half before Leonard takes over in the third quarter.

"Riley will start against Atlanta (on Aug. 22), and AR will play the second half in Atlanta," Steichen said, adding it's "pretty obvious I don't want to take any chances with Daniel out there in the preseason."

Richardson did not start a game last season. When Jones was injured in November, the Colts were ready to turn to Leonard. But because of a minor injury, they instead coaxed Philip Rivers out of retirement.

Jones won't be the only starter not on the field with Richardson this week. Steichen said the majority of his offensive starters are unlikely to play.

"There's going to be a slew of them that aren't playing,'' Steichen said. "There will be a couple of guys that might get a few series here and there, but for the most part, the starters won't play.''

The opportunity gives Richardson, 24, a shot at improving his standing on the Indianapolis depth chart while also showcasing the ability that attracted the Colts to select him with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida.

"I feel like finally getting out there, finally managing the game," Richardson said of the Thursday start. "And processing the live action plays will help me get back into the groove and just feel everything out."

Richardson threw two passes and played in only two games in 2025. In 17 total NFL games, he has a completion percentage of 50.6 with 11 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions and 10 rushing TDs.