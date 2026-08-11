Commanders add veteran Byron Cowart for depth on defensive line

The Washington Commanders signed veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart on Tuesday.

In other moves, the Commanders released guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu and safety Rob McDaniel.

Cowart, 30, injured his ankle in August 2025 while with the New York Jets and did not play last season. The Jets released him in December after he was on the physically unable to perform list.

The Commanders were looking for depth on the defensive line at training camp with the retirement over the weekend of DJ Davidson, 26, who spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants.

Cowart started seven of the 15 games he played for the Chicago Bears in 2024, making 26 tackles with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

For his career, Cowart has started 21 of 51 games for the New England Patriots (2019-20), Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Bears (2024). He has 67 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and seven QB hits. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

New England selected Cowart in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Maryland.